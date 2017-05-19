Indiana April unemployment at 3.6 percent, 64.6 percent labor force participation

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.6 percent for April and remains lower than the national rate of 4.4 percent. The unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force. Indiana’s labor force increased by 4,805 over the previous month with a 16,408 increase in employment and an 11,603 decrease in unemployment. Indiana's total labor force stands at more than 3.32 million, and the state’s 64.6 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 62.9 percent.