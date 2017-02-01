Indiana American Legion votes to support medical marijuana research, urging state to follow

INDIANAPOLIS—In what might go down as a bold and possibly unexpected move, the American Legion of Indiana took to the state capitol on Sunday, voting to support the cause of medical marijuana research in Indiana.

According to American Legion Communications Director John Crosby, the decision on the part of the Indiana American Legion—the state’s largest veteran’s association—was made in consideration of the number of military veterans that commit suicide following both mental and physical wounds sustained while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

According to recent studies by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide each day in the United States, and the Indiana American legion hopes further research into the capabilities of marijuana for medical use can effectively reduce that number.

“The signature wounds of our nation’s most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have left record numbers of service members struggling with Post Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury,” reads a press release from the Indiana American Legion. “The Indiana Legion believes our service members are worth initiating this change to research the benefits of medical marijuana and their effects on PTSD and TBI.”

The idea, according to Crosby, is to urge Indiana lawmakers to allow for greater research on the subject of medical marijuana, which remains officially illegally across the board in the United States at the federal level.

The vote of approval by the Indiana American Legion is not only somewhat surprising for a largely conservative state, but surprising on a national scale as well. The Indiana Legion is one of the first state Legions to individually rally and vote in favor of supporting medical marijuana research.