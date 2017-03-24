Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 4.1 percent for February and remains lower than the national rate of 4.7 percent. The unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force. Indiana’s Labor Force increased by 7,912 over the previous month with a 6,394 increase in employment and a 1,518 increase in unemployment. Indiana’s total labor force stands at over 3.32 million and the state’s 64.4 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.0 percent.

“Gains in Indiana's labor force participation rate are encouraging and further growth is needed to ensure Indiana reaches its workforce potential as a state,” said Steven J. Braun, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). “There are thousands of good paying jobs currently available throughout Indiana. I encourage unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers to visit their local WorkOne Career Center to learn more about training programs and job opportunities in their local community."

Commissioner Braun also noted private sector employment has grown by more than 33,000 over the year. He added that initial unemployment insurance claims remain at the lowest point in three decades.