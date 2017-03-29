IMS historian Donald Davidson is featured speaker at Nostalgic Narratives Dinner

Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Donald Davidson will be making a return visit to Plymouth. The Marshall County Museum will host Davidson during their upcoming Nostalgic Narratives Dinner Fri. April 7 at 6 p.m. at Christo’s Banquet Center.

Davidson is the first and only full-time historian of a motor sports facility in the world. He has been affiliated with the Indianapolis 500 as either statistician, historian or host of the popular radio program, “The Talk of Gasoline Alley.”

A native of England he grew up with a keen interest in motorsports, particularly Grand Prix racing. After finding out about the Indianapolis 500 he began learning all he could about the race and its history.

As a young man he saved his money and traveled to Indianapolis in 1964 to attend the race. During this time Davidson had contacted Sid Collins who called the race for radio. Collins invited Davidson to make a brief appearance and wowed the crowd by being able to recall the record of every driver who had ever competed in the race.

Davidson is still wowing fans with his ability to remember and recall stories of drivers, mechanics and owners that have made the 500 such an important part of Indiana.

Davidson is quick to point out that he is not a gear head. His interest is in the personalities behind the race. Names like Harroun, Chevrolet and Rickenbacker are all connected to early years of the 500 and Davidson can explain how. Davidson can elaborate on how Wilbur Shaw first participated in the 500 in 1927, won the race in ’37, ’39 and ’40. Shaw went on to convince Tony Hulman to purchase the track and saved the race after World War II. Shaw was named president of the track and ran it until his death in 1954.

All this history of the race happened before Davidson was involved in the race and he can retell these pieces of history with the detail and excitement as someone who was there.

Davidson was present for names like Foyt, Andretti and Unser. He can have you reliving the highlights of each generation of these famous families.

Tickets for the event are now available at the Marshall County Museum, 123 N. Michigan St. in downtown Plymouth. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members and include dinner. For more information call the museum at 574-936-2306.