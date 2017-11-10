“I’m hanging up my shears”

Michelle Allyn passing Michelle’s Headquarters on to Angie Maroules

CULVER--After 22 years in business, Michelle Tusing Allyn has decided that it’s time to hang up her shears and retire from the cosmetology business. Facing a second hand surgery has contributed to her decision. “When you use your hands a lot, there’s just a lot of wear and tear,” she says.

Allyn, who grew up just north of downtown Culver, has been active in the community for most of her life. Apart from the twelve years she spent transferring locations with husband John while he was in the Navy, she has been instrumental in endeavors from the Culver Wine Fair, to the CCHS after-prom, to Hello Gorgeous!. She was named Businessperson of the Year by the Culver Chamber of Commerce in 2011. As a high school student, she frequently helped out at Mr. T’s on Academy Road, her father Ron Tusing’s independent pharmacy.

Allyn will be handing the salon on to Angie Maroules, who joined her in 2015 as a stylist and colorist. A celebration is in the works and will be announced soon. Of Maroules, she says, “She’s been a great fit for the salon; she’s here all the time!”

Angie Maroules, who has been a stylist since 1996, started with Michelle two years ago, at this almost exact time of year. She immediately bonded with Allyn--and the town. “I celebrated my 40th birthday here with clients! It’s the nicest town to work in.” She says that after the Jan. 1 transfer, she will be hiring staff and may add services in the near future.

Maroules grew up in Wisconsin and has a degree in business from the University of Wisconsin and a cosmetology degree from Capri College of Cosmetology and Barbering. In addition to numerous certifications in color, cutting, and chemical processes, she has worked as an educator herself, consulting for numerous cosmetology-related businesses. “I did a LOT of travel,” she recalls. She and husband Jason live in Knox and have four children; Heather, Mathew, Myah, and Mary. “Myah is especially excited about this new adventure,” Maroules says, gesturing toward her daughter, who is busy straightening up the scarecrow outside the salon.

The salon itself, which has been in the past a Ben Franklin dime store and an arcade known as Zeke’s, will remain in the same location at 114 N. Main St.

Allyn sums up her feelings about the community: “I’d rather be here than anywhere else.” Referring to the 1989 movie and the tight-knit relationships that center in the movie’s beauty establishment, she says simply, “We’re the Steel Magnolias salon.”