Ice fishing tournament cancelled, remainder of Winter Fest continues
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Plymouth, IN
The NAIFC, North America Ice Fishing Circuit, Culver Qualifier has been cancelled for 2017 due to the lack of ideal ice fishing conditions.
Northern Indiana’s unusually warm weather and rain this past week has made it impossible to have a safe competition.
Unfortunately, with the qualifier being cancelled, this also cancels the Cabela’s Kids Ice Camp, Saturday February 11, 2017. The Kids Ice Camp is part of the NAIFC tournament events.
The weather has not stopped Culver Winter Fest.
Culver Winter Fest is a free event and visitors are invited to participate in sledding, ice sculptures, and ice sculpture demonstrations.
