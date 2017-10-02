Hoosier Tire busy at SCCA Runoffs

The Sports Car Club of America National Championship Runoffs were held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. This year’s Runoffs attracted close to 1000 entries in the 28 classes of cars. Hoosier tires were on about 85 percent of the cars entered.

Hoosier Tire Midwest was the distributor tasked with supporting this large event. Employees of the distributor were there for about two weeks because of the testing and practice scheduled before the racing started.