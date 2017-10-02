Hoosier Tire busy at SCCA Runoffs

Dathan Schoolman of Lakeville is breaking down a used tire to be replaced Saturday during the SCCA Runoffs at IMS.Rick Sisk of Niles works on mounting new tires for a racer.Douglas Valley of Enfield Conn. racing in the GT-1 class at the SCCA Runoffs.Michael Varacins of Burlington, Wis. being interviewed with the Hoosier Tire neck band after his win in the Formula Vee race. This was Varacins’ sixth Formula Vee national championship.William Styczynski of Downers Grove, Ill. on Hoosier tires running a familiar color car.
Monday, October 2, 2017
Plymouth, IN

The Sports Car Club of America National Championship Runoffs were held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. This year’s Runoffs attracted close to 1000 entries in the 28 classes of cars. Hoosier tires were on about 85 percent of the cars entered.
Hoosier Tire Midwest was the distributor tasked with supporting this large event. Employees of the distributor were there for about two weeks because of the testing and practice scheduled before the racing started.

