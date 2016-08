High school sports schedule, week of 8-22-16

Here is a list of the scheduled events in the Pilot News area for this week:

Monday, Aug. 22

Argos volleyball at Riley 7:15 p.m.

Bremen girls soccer vs Washington 5 p.m.

Culver Community volleyball vs South Central 6 p.m.

LaVille girls soccer at Whitko 5:30 p.m.

Glenn boys tennis vs Tippy Valley 4:30 p.m.

Glenn volleyball at Adams 5 p.m.

Glenn girls soccer at Riley 6 p.m.

Triton volleyball vs Rochester 5:30 p.m.

Plymouth girls golf vs Elkhart Memorial/NorthWood 5 p.m.

Plymouth boys soccer vs Hammond Bishop Noll 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Argos boys soccer vs Elkhart Christian 7 p.m.

Argos girls soccer vs Elkhart Christian 5:30 p.m.

Bremen boys tennis at Glenn 4:30 p.m.

Bremen volleyball at Triton 5:30 p.m.

Bremen cross country vs Plymouth 5 p.m.

LaVille boys soccer at Rochester 5 p.m.

LaVille boys tennis at Rochester 5 p.m.

Glenn boys tennis at Glenn 4:30 p.m.

Glenn boys soccer 6 p.m.

Triton girls golf at Manchester 4:30 p.m.

Triton boys tennis vs North Judson 5:30 p.m.

Plymouth girls soccer vs Warsaw 5 p.m.

Plymouth boys tennis at Peru 5 p.m.

Plymouth volleyball vs LaVille 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Bremen girls golf vs. Tippy Valley/ Triton at Rozella-Ford 4:30 p.m.

Bremen girls soccer at Glenn 5 p.m.

Culver Community volleyball vs LaCrosse 6 p.m.

Glenn girls soccer 6 p.m.

Triton boys tennis vs Knox 5:30 p.m.

Plymouth boys tennis at Kokomo 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Argos girls soccer vs Trinity 6:40 pm.

Bremen girls golf vs St. Joe/ Glenn at Swan Lake 4:30 p.m.

Bremen boys tennis vs Jimtown 5 p.m.

Bremen volleyball vs Clay 5:30 p.m.

Bremen boys soccer vs Glenn 5 p.m.

Culver Community boys soccer at Community Baptists 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community girls soccer at Argos JV 5 p.m.

Glenn boys tennis at Washington 4:30 p.m.

Glenn volleyball at Adams 7:30 p.m.

LaVille boys tennis vs Knox 5:30 p.m.

Triton cross country vs Knox at North Judson 5:30 p.m.

Triton volleyball vs Pioneer 5:30 p.m.

Plymouth girls golf vs Northridge at Goshen 5 p.m.

Plymouth boys soccer vs Warsaw 5 p.m.

Plymouth boys tennis at St. Joseph 4:45 p.m.

Plymouth volleyball at Knox 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Argos boys soccer at Faith Christian 5:30 p.m.

Argos volleyball vs Lakeland Christian 7:15 p.m.

Culver Community football vs South Central 7:30 p.m.

CMA football vs Grand Rapids Christian 7 p.m.

Bremen football vs Riley 7 p.m.

LaVille football vs Triton 7 p.m.

Glenn football at Mishawaka Marian 7 p.m.

Plymouth football at Rochester 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Glenn at Argos Invite, 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Bremen girls soccer at NorthWood 10 a.m.

Bremen, Culver Community, Triton cross country at NorthWood invite 10 a.m.

Bremen boys tennis invite 9 a.m.

Culver Community girls soccer vs Riley 10 a.m.

LaVille girls soccer at Elkhart Memorial 10 a.m.

LaVille volleyball at Jimtown tournament 8:30 a.m.

Glenn girls golf vs Riley, Peur at CGA 11 a.m.

Glenn boys soccer at Michigan City 12 p.m.

Plymouth powerball tournament 9 a.m.

Plymouth cross country at Penn Invite 9:15 p.m.