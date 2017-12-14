Heartland Artist Gallery welcomes new leadership

Heartland Artists Gallery has been in Plymouth for over thirty years, is in its fourth location, and has over forty members. Heartland has recently made the corner of Michigan and Laporte Streets it’s home in the Art Block of downtown Plymouth. Heartland shows members’ art ongoing and has displayed over one hundred and fifty featured artists over the years. With continued growth and a great history, it is now beginning to write a new chapter.

At the annual Christmas luncheon on Sunday, Jayne Jacobson (past president) swore in two new officers, Anna Kietzman (president) and Michelle Bougher (vice-president), for a three-year term. The new members at Heartland share great appreciation for past officers, members, and volunteers who have sustained the Gallery in Plymouth that shares art wherever possible in our community and established the Heartland School of Art which offers art classes to all ages, in a variety of media.