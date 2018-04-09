Health Department offering Narcan Rescue Kits and training

The Marshall County Health Department is offering four community Narcan Trainings throughout the county. As the Opioid crisis continues across the nation, MCHD wants to get more Narcan Rescue kits out into our communities.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, issued an advisory Thursday recommending that more Americans carry the opioid overdose-reversing drug, naloxone. “No mother should have to bury their child—and especially not when there is a lifesaving medication that anyone can access,” Adams said “it is for this reason that I am issuing the first surgeon general advisory in 13 years”

Marshall County has not been spared from the opioid crisis. “Carrying a Narcan rescue kit is no different than knowing how to perform CPR, it saves lives.” Says Christine Stinson the Administrator of the MCHD.

The number of deaths from opioid overdoses have doubled in our nation from 2010 to 2016. Research shows that when Narcan rescue kits and overdose education are available in a community the number of overdose deaths decrease. The MCHD has sent up four public trainings to get as many rescue kits as possible out into the community. “We have reached out to all the communities in Marshall County,” says Theresa Budd MCHD Health Educator “so anyone in Marshall County can have an opportunity to attend training and obtain a Narcan rescue kit.”

Training will be available April 10 at 6 p.m. at the Argos Police Department located at 125 W. Walnut in Argos. The Second training will be 6:30 p.m. April 17 in Bremen at the Bremen Community Meeting Room, 103 W. Plymouth St., Bremen. Culver will host a training at the Town Hall on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. The Town Hall is located at 200 E. Washington St., Culver. The final training will be located in the Community Resource Center at 510 W. Adams St., Plymouth, April 24 at 5 p.m.