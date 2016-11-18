Harley and BMW to be auctioned off for Shop With A Cop

Members of the Shop With A Cop, Oliver Ford personnel and Jason Kersting gathered Thursday to admire the vehicle that will be auctioned off December 2 during the radio auction. WTCA will be hosting the auction starting at 8 a.m. all day. Left to right are Bill Andrews with Shop With A Cop, Kersting, Eric Teall, Jeff Wills, Justin Murphy, Missy Sander, Jamie Greenlee, Jessica Oliver, Jennifer Houin, John Oliver and Officers John Weir and Bob Delee. Both of these vehicles can be viewed at Oliver Ford until th
Friday, November 18, 2016
Plymouth, IN

December 2 the local FOP Lodge 195 in conjunction with WTCA will be having a radio auction to raise money for the annual shop.

Two of the several hundred items on the auction are a 2010 Harley-Davidson XL Custom with a Lehman trike kit and a 2010 Fully Loaded BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 528i.
Kersting’s Harley-Davidson of North Judson made the trike available for the auction. The BMW was arranged through Oliver Ford. Both items will be on the all day auction starting at 8 a.m.

