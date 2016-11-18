Harley and BMW to be auctioned off for Shop With A Cop

December 2 the local FOP Lodge 195 in conjunction with WTCA will be having a radio auction to raise money for the annual shop.

Two of the several hundred items on the auction are a 2010 Harley-Davidson XL Custom with a Lehman trike kit and a 2010 Fully Loaded BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 528i.

Kersting’s Harley-Davidson of North Judson made the trike available for the auction. The BMW was arranged through Oliver Ford. Both items will be on the all day auction starting at 8 a.m.