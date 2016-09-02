Skip to main content
Half Time Football Scores
Friday, September 2, 2016
Plymouth, IN
Plymouth 10, Warsaw 7
Winamac 14, Culver Comm. 7
Pioneer 39, Triton 0
Hot Topics
