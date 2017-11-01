Great Lakes region gas prices expected to continue to rise

Nowhere in the country have motorists seen gasoline prices rising as fast as they have in the Great Lakes in recent days. Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois have been particularly hard hit this week, and gas prices may soon rise to their highest since 2015 due to several issues.

The issues at work that are driving prices up so quickly: refinery maintenance, a major pipeline outage, and low gasoline inventories. Part of the blame could even be placed on long-gone Hurricane Harvey, as some refiners pushed back maintenance to cover production losses from the affected area. Now with Harvey gone, that pushed back maintenance is colliding with other planned maintenance that was also planned leading to a condensed maintenance season. Second, the Explorer Pipeline, with the capacity of nearly 700,000 barrels per day, sustained a leak last week, interrupting the ability for relief supplies to be sent from the Gulf Coast. Third, all of these issues have pushed gasoline inventories to their lowest levels in more than two years.

Relief will come eventually, once the Explorer Pipeline is repaired which is expected to be fixed within days. Even then, it will take days for gasoline flows to return to normal. The problem of refinery maintenance will still linger.