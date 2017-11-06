Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown at Half-Staff
Monday, November 6, 2017
Plymouth, IN
In accordance with an order by the President of the United States, Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the senseless and horrific attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Nov. 9.
Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half-staff until Nov. 9 in the wake of this tragedy.
