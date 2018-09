Glenn wins Triton Tourney

John Glenn won the Triton volleyball tournament on Saturday beating Bremen 25-14, 25-18 in the championship game.

In pool play Glenn defeated Knox 25-22, 20-25, 15-7, Argos 25-16, 25-9 and Culver 25-13, 25-10

•Triton Varsity volleyball Tourney Results.

Pool A

Bremen Defeated Triton 21-25, 25-23,15-8.

Bremen defeated OD 25-22, 25-17.

Bremen defeated Laville 21-25,25-15, 15-10.

Laville defeated Triton 29-27, 16-25, 15-9.

Laville defeated OD 22-25,25-15, 15-11.

OD defeated Triton 25-22, 25-20.

Pool B

Glenn defeated Knox 25-22, 20-25, 15-7.

Glenn defeated Argos 25-16, 25-9.

Glenn defeated Culver 25-13, 25-10.

Knox defeated Culver 25-17, 25-17.

Knox defeated Argos 25-14, 25-16.

Culver defeated Argos 25-20, 23-25, 16-14.

Championship- Glenn defeated Bremen 25-14,25-18.