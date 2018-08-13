Glenn takes win over Lady Trojans

Maybe Taylor Graboski should retire now.

In Graboski’s debut as head coach of the Glenn volleyball team, or any team, the Lady Falcons showed off a number of hitters to go with excellent serving to defeat Triton in three straight games in the season opener for both schools.

“Not a bad way to start at all,” said Graboski. ““If our girls can play with that kind of energy, it is going to be a blast.”

After winning the first game, 25-17, Triton used two aces from Jaelyn Bules to take an early 8-6 lead in game two and held a 13-10 advantage before Kasadie Johnson jump-served 12 straight points as Glenn pulled away for the 25-16 win and 2-0 advantage in steamy conditions at the Triton Trench. Julianna Wilk nailed four kills, while Taylor Cuskaden and Emma Romer added three each in the second game.

“Our team is very diverse,” added Graboski. “Our setter, Hannah Dickinson, has the ability to mix it up and any one of our hitters can go off. That’s huge for us that we can spread it around. (Libero) Jorjia Ayers can get a touch anywhere. She is super coachable, but I don’t have to because she reads the ball so well. Kasadie can really get our offense going with that serve. She can go in tight situations and make plays even though she is not a starter. She really sparks the team with her energy.”

The third game started quickly for the Falcons, jumping out to a 6-0 lead with Dickinson serving. Raegan Romer joined in the hit parade, smashing a trio of kills, while Wilk also added another three and Cuskaden had a pair. Glenn finished on an 8-2 run to end the match with a 25-12 game three victory.

“We’re young, but we cannot use it as an excuse,” said Triton head coach Gayle Perry. “We didn’t hit the ball. Our one senior (Sydney Musilli) was sick and had an obligation one day so she missed two days of practice and did not play that much this time. For a young team, you have no margin for error. I want to be aggressive, but we are a little timid right now. Lexia Hostrawser hit real well. Jaela Faulkner made some good passes and played well. We cannot just put the ball in the middle of the court though. We missed way too many serves and that surprised me. We have to be patient. You can see at times, there are moments where we are good. We are scappy and we ran down some balls, but that is not how we want to play. It was our first match and we are going to keep getting better and better. ”

Both teams have quick turnarounds as Triton hosts Mishawaka Wednesday, while Glenn travels to LaVille the same night.

GLENN DEF. TRITON 25-17, 25-16, 25-12

At Bourbon

Triton stats:

Kills: Abbey Viers 4

Assists: Dylanie Miller 8

Digs: Alyxa Viers 9

Blocks: Abbey Viers 3

Glenn individual stats unavailable

JV: Triton def. Glenn 25-17, 25-18