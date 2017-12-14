Gauvin Monaghan gets max sentence in Costello killing

Saying the arrest of a Plymouth man in the beating death of another Plymouth man was tantamount to stopping a budding serial killer, Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said he was pleased Paul Costello’s murderer received the maximum sentence on Wednesday.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced 19-year-old Gauvin Monaghan to 65 years in prison for beating to death Richard P. Costello, 78, in October 2016.

“Gauvin Monaghan was a serial killer who fortunately got caught after his first murder,” Chipman said in a news release.

Monaghan pleaded guilty to murder in November in a deal with prosecutors. Charges of conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, auto theft and theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He was represented by Plymouth-based attorney Marc Morrison.