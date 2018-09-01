Gamble kicks Rockies to overtime win

It was a game of trench warfare that came down to one of the state’s best place kickers making a rare miss and a guy who wasn’t even on the special team’s a week ago making the game winner in a Plymouth 32-29 classic win over Warsaw in overtime.

Warsaw’s outstanding junior kicker Harrison Mevis had a chance to give his team the lead after a huge touchdown with :44 seconds on the clock but hit the upright missing his second extra point of the night.

Plymouth’s Dylan Gamble was pressed into service this week when normal Rockie kicker Kam Vanlue sustained an injury, and all he did was make every extra point and nailed a 25 yard field goal in over time to seal the Rockie win.

“A week ago he’s not our kicker and tonight he makes the game winning field goal and every extra point,” said Plymouth coach John Barron. “And we needed every one to beat a really well coached team.”

With a pounding run option game by Bart Curtis and his Warsaw Tigers, the Rockies switched their defensive front to a four man look utilizing both Josh Janloo and Garrett Haug with ends Diego Garcia and Austen McMillen to counter the strength of the Tigers up the middle.

Kendall Himes worked into the mix during the night as well and it was Himes and Haug, creating the pile on Warsaw’s final play allowing the rest of the defense to bury quarterback Josh West, just short of the goal line on their final play in overtime.

The heroics of the defensive front set up the further heroics minutes later by Gamble.

“They executed the dive very well,” said Barron. “We thought (Garrett) Haug and (Josh) Janloo really held their own in there and we brought Kendall (Himes) in there too. Our safeties were really our outside linebackers. We ask them to do a lot - probably too much but we did enough to win.”

That win was in doubt many times during the game as a see saw affair saw each team trade leads in the matter of just seconds. For example the Rockies pushed across a score with :51 left in the first half to make it 14-3, only to find themselves trailing 16-14 at halftime.

“They are very disciplined, we lost our discipline in the secondary tonight and it was tough on them,” said Barron. “They lull you to sleep with the run and then run some switch routes in there and we’ve got two sophomores in there (at cornerback) who are very aggressive. They are great athletes and great football players, they just got caught looking in the backfield.”

The heroics of Warsaw quarterback Josh West weren’t unnoticed either as the senior Tiger made big play after big play hitting on five of seven passing for two touchdowns and running for another 64 yards and a score.

“He threw the ball well when he needed to and all those passes were big plays in timely situations,” said Barron. “They run the ball so well and so much, they really bludgeon you up front. We gave up some points tonight, but our defense was outstanding.”

Plymouth also found some things on offense, finally getting Blake Reed free for 59 yards rushing and a score in the third quarter that capped a solid Rockie drive.

“We are really trying to get Blake Reed going,” said Barron. “When he gets some vision and gets going north and south he’s a load. Cole Filson made some huge plays tonight, a fourth down catch in traffic, he’s a gutsy player and a competitor and he makes that play on fourth down or the game is over.”

“I think we have enough dangerous guys on the outside that we can take off some of the pressure (on Reed),” said Barron. “They did some nice combination stunts that really confused our kids up front. Once he (Reed) got a lane and had a few steps on the ground he was more comfortable.”

Plymouth moves to 2-1 on the year with a date next week at Northridge. Warsaw falls for the first time in the season they are also 2-1.

Score by Quarter

Plymouth 7 7 7 8 3 - 32

Warsaw 3 13 7 6 0 - 29

Scoring summary:

First Quarter

P - TD Ezra Winkle 25 yard fumble return (Kick)

W - FG Harrison Mevis 35 yards

Second Quarter

P - TD Garrett Schrameyer 48 yard pass from Joe Barron (Kick).

W - TD 91 yard kickoff return (Kick)

W - TD Josh West one yard run (Kick failed).

Third Quarter

P - TD Blake Reed three yard run (Kick)

W - TD Blake Marsh 31 yard pass from Josh West (Kick)

Fourth Quarter

P - TD Joe Barron three yard run (Blake Reed run two point conversion).

W - TD Carter Harris 10 yard pass from Josh West (Kick failed)

Overtime

P - FG Dylan Gamble 25 yards.

Rushing - (Warsaw 51 carries 150 yards) Dawson 25-71, West 17-64 TD, Marsh 2-8, Albertson 3-7. (Plymouth 34 carries 67 yards) Reed 21-59 TD, Barron 9-8 TD, Davis 3-0, Rundell 1-0.

Passing - West 5-7 120 yards 2 TD, Albertson 1-2 16 yards, Barron 9-23 151 TD.

Tackles - Davis 16, Culbertson 12.