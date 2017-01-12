Fundraiser to help children grow in faith

During the March 2015 CGC Trivia Night, guests dressed for the theme of decades and competed during ten rounds of trivia for a grand prize. From left: Sonya Byer, Diana Dickson, Bethany Muck, Pastor Jordan Muck, Ashley Klotz, Sara Culp and Jessica Krallman. 
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Plymouth, IN

BREMEN — Once again, it’s time to gather friends and get dressed up for the Community Gospel Church’s (CGC) third ever Trivia Night event on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.
Guests are invited to come early, as the doors open at 4 p.m., to decorate their tables to correspond with the theme for the evening: kids movies.
Guests are also encouraged to dress in costumes that correspond with the evening’s theme, but are not required.

Category: