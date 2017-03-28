Front Page Preview

Get your edition of the Pilot News today for these stories and more!

Council approves increasing firefighter pay

PLYMOUTH — Some Plymouth firefighters could be getting a raise yet this year.

The Plymouth Common Council approved a resolution Monday that would raise the base pay of a first class firefighter from $45,500 per year to $52,000. As well, the salary for paramedics would go from $45,000 to $52,000 and also include a $2,500 annual stipend.

Man charged with robbing Bremen resident pleads guilty

PLYMOUTH — The day before he was set to stand trial, a South Bend man pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a Bremen resident of guns and cash last year.

Henry Turner IV, 22, was set to go on trial today on felony charges of armed robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement. The Level 3 felony armed robbery charge, the most serious, was punishable by a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison if found guilty.