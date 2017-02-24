Friday front page

Several projects updated during redevelopment

By James Master

Staff Writer

PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Redevelopment Commission was given updates on two major projects at the meeting held on Tuesday. The first update was about the City Office Renovation Project.

“I think the biggest change since the last meeting is that discussions with the Chamber of Commerce have kind of turned toward them retaining ownership of the first floor,” Attorney for Plymouth Sean Surrisi said.

The Chamber of Commerce would not receive any interior renovation due to this change. The city would simply be purchasing the second floor as well as where the elevator would be located in the rear of the building.

Excavation begins on new Dollar General, drawing positive remarks and some criticism

By David M. Palmer

Staff Writer

PLYMOUTH—As the saying goes, “when one door shuts, another door opens,” and the same looks to be true in Plymouth. In the midst of several businesses announcing their closings in the city in recent weeks, another business is underway breaking ground for a new location.

Clearing trees, brush and other obstacles away and breaking ground to begin construction, crews have already begun making room for what will soon become a Dollar General store on Plymouth’s west side. The inclusion of a yet-to-be-completed Dollar General will make a total of three of the discount stores in Plymouth.

On Monday, Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter posted photographs of the groundbreaking, saying he noticed the construction beginning as he happened to be driving by the site on President’s Day.

“I just drove by there Monday because it was a holiday, and saw that they were already in construction and I was pleasantly surprised. It was good to see that coming up,” Senter said in his office on Thursday afternoon.

