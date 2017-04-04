Freedom Park to get better lighting

Lighting at Freedom Park is expected to improve in the coming months, something that Plymouth Parks officials have long hoped to upgrade.

Improvements include moving five light poles from the tennis courts at Centennial Park to Freedom.

Plymouth Parks Superintendent Mike Hite said two poles will be placed near the playground, while three others will be placed near parking along Eighth Street.

The park board on Monday approved letting Hite choose from among the three firms — all based in Plymouth — who submitted a bid. Officials hope to have the work completed by the end of spring. Hite said the parks department budgeted $25,000 for the project.

“It’s really antiquated lighting out there,” he said. “We’ve been working to update the lighting out there for years.”