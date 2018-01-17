Four Winds South Bend casino opens on city’s southwest side

Complete with drum circle and a small procession of tribe members carrying flags, Indiana’s first tribal casino celebrated its grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting hours before the gaming center officially opened to the public.

“So many people supported us in the years it has taken to get to this point,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer for Four Winds Casinos, which also includes gaming centers in New Buffalo, Dowagiac and Hartford, all in Michigan. “This is an exciting time for us.”

About 200 people – members of the media, public officials, casino employees and friends, family and members of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians – attended the event.

The ribbon cutting marks the end of a project whose final leg was a ground breaking in December 2016 at the 166-acre site southeast of the intersection of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway and S.R. 23 on South Bend’s southwest side.