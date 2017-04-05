Former Plymouth police chief retires from force

Surrounded by family, co-workers and well-wishers, former Plymouth Police Chief Jim Cox took a symbolic bow Tuesday during an open house in his honor at Plymouth’s Conservation Clubhouse to mark his retirement from the police department.

“There are a lot of stories,” Cox said, his voice cracking at times, “but we can’t go into all them because there just isn’t time.

“My dream has come to an end,” he continued, “and my dream was a career that I lived.”