Formal charges filed against Argos man in alleged marijuana case

Marijuana seized in an Indiana State Police drug bust in late July.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Plymouth, IN

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against two people — an Argus man and a Florida resident — accused of trying to buy over 35 pounds of marijuana and marijuana-related concoctions worth an estimated $75,000.
Richard A. McCalvin, 42, Argos, and John R. McCalvin, 65, of Tallahassee, Fla., are both charged with dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony punishable by a one-to-six-year sentence if convicted.
The charges alleged the McCalvins, whose relationship wasn’t stated in court papers, were to pay $31,000 for the drugs and pick them up at a Plymouth motel in late July.
ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner, spokesman for the Bremen Post, previously said in a press release that Illinois State Police contacted investigators with ISP’s Drug Enforcement Section with information that a large shipment of marijuana, as well as marijuana butter and marijuana cookies, was to be sold in a Plymouth hotel parking lot the night of July 24.
Bohner previously said the nearly 22 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana had a street value of about $45,000, while the nearly 15 pounds of edible marijuana — butter and cookies — had an estimated value of $30,000.

