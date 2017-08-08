Formal charges filed against Argos man in alleged marijuana case

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against two people — an Argus man and a Florida resident — accused of trying to buy over 35 pounds of marijuana and marijuana-related concoctions worth an estimated $75,000.

Richard A. McCalvin, 42, Argos, and John R. McCalvin, 65, of Tallahassee, Fla., are both charged with dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony punishable by a one-to-six-year sentence if convicted.

The charges alleged the McCalvins, whose relationship wasn’t stated in court papers, were to pay $31,000 for the drugs and pick them up at a Plymouth motel in late July.

ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner, spokesman for the Bremen Post, previously said in a press release that Illinois State Police contacted investigators with ISP’s Drug Enforcement Section with information that a large shipment of marijuana, as well as marijuana butter and marijuana cookies, was to be sold in a Plymouth hotel parking lot the night of July 24.

Bohner previously said the nearly 22 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana had a street value of about $45,000, while the nearly 15 pounds of edible marijuana — butter and cookies — had an estimated value of $30,000.