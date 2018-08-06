Flood advisory issued

PLYMOUTH – The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency has issued a flood advisory for the western part of the county following heavy rains this evening.

According to the emergency management agency, 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen and another inch is possible.

The emergency management agency issued the advisory at about 7:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory expires at 11 p.m.

The flood advisory also includes Starke County, southern St. Joseph County, southern La Porte County and northern Pulaski County.