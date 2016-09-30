Five things to know in sports today

Eagles win 13th straight sectional

CMA won its 13 straight tennis sectional championship, and Plymouth and Bremen advanced to the Bremen Sectional finals for the eighth straight time Thursday night.

The Eagles beat Rochester 5-0 in straight sets at all positions, and the Pilgrims and the Lions both advanced with 5-0 wins over LaVille and Triton, respectively. Plymouth pursues a 20th-straight sectional title opposite the Lions tonight.

CMA clinches NISC title

CMA's soccer team handed Argos its first loss of the year, 2-1, to clinch the Northern Indiana Soccer Conference championship Thursday in Culver.

Daniel Pumarejo and Erick Ellison both scored in the first half to give the Eagles a two-goal halftime cushion. The Dragons didn't get on the board until Vincent Stone's penalty kick in the 73rd minute as CMA out-shot Argos 6-2 in shots on goal.

Canada wins World Cup of Hockey

Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal with 43.1 seconds left and Canada beat Team Europe 2-1 to win the World Cup of Hockey.

The Canadians won the best-of-three finals 2-0.

Patrice Bergeron tied it with a power-play goal with 2:53 left in the third, and Marchand won it with a shot from the slot.

Europe sending gold, silver medalists to Ryder Cup

Europe is sending the Olympic gold and silver medalists out for the first match of the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose (gold) and Henrik Stenson (silver) are in the opening foursomes match today against Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed. Stenson and Rose won all three of their matches in 2014 at Gleneagles, while Spieth and Reed went 2-0-1 as a team.

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will play together for the first time since 2010 at Wales. They will face Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, one of six European rookies.

Watt undergoes surgery, likely out for year

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with J.J. Watt's condition said the Houston Texans' star defensive lineman had back surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Watt was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a back injury.

It's his second back surgery in two months after he missed training camp and Houston's four preseason games after surgery in July to repair a herniated disk. He started each of the team's three regular-season games and was hurt again last Thursday night against the New England Patriots.