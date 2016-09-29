Five things to know in sports today

CMA coasts, Triton advances at tennis sectionals

Boys tennis sectionals opened around the state Wednesday. Culver Military Academy coasted to a 5-0 semifinal win over North Judson and will face Rochester in tonight's CMA Sectional championship, while Triton earned a narrow 3-2 victory over John Glenn in the Bremen Sectional opener.

The Eagles didn't drop a single game en route to their win, while Rochester eliminated Knox, 3-2. CMA is seeking its 13th straight sectional title.

Mace Eads' 6-4, 6-2 win over Michael Machnic at 1 singles snapped a 2-2 tie and clinched Triton's team win and a berth in the semifinals opposite host Bremen today. Plymouth plays LaVille in the other semifinal at DeSantis Courts.

Cubs announce 5-year Epstein contract extension

The Chicago Cubs announced a five-year contract extension with Theo Epstein.

The extension for the president of baseball operations comes as the Cubs wrap up one of the best seasons in franchise history. They reached 100 wins for the first time since 1935 and were a major league-leading 101-56 heading into Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh. Chicago clinched the best record in the majors with more than a week left in the regular season.

2nd petition to reject CTE class action settlement filed

A second petition has been filed asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the $1 billion settlement of NFL concussion lawsuits because of how it treats current brain injuries versus future ones.

The former players who filed the petition complain that chronic traumatic encephalopathy diagnosed before the April 2015 cutoff can bring $4 million while future CTE diagnoses aren't compensated. They say that violates Supreme Court rulings that insist each subgroup in a class action settlement be treated fairly.

Rose appealing Hall of Fame ban

Pete Rose has appealed directly to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in an effort to restore his eligibility to be elected.

In a seven-page letter to the Hall's president, Rose's longtime attorney Raymond Genco makes the case that the career hits leader's ban from baseball for gambling in 1989 was not intended to make him ineligible for the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame changed its bylaws two years after Rose's banishment to make banned players ineligible for the Hall. Rose argues that it wasn't then-Commissioner Bart Giamatti's intention to keep him out of the Hall when the two reached a settlement that banned him from baseball.

Marlins say farewell to Fernandez

Marlins players and personnel escorted a hearse carrying the body of star pitcher Jose Fernandez from the team's ballpark, as the farewell for their beloved teammate marched on.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sought a safety probe into the rock jetty where a boat crash claimed the lives of the baseball star and two friends.

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, manager Don Mattingly, hitting coach Barry Bonds and the players including Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton wore white T-shirts emblazoned with Fernandez's image and the letters "RIP" as they slowly walked the hearse away from Marlins Park in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.