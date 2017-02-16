Five arrested in Bremen on various meth charges
Wednesday morning the Bremen Police Department and members of the Marshall County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 200 block of E. North Street, Bremen.
During the service of this search warrant multiple items were located including ledgers, scales, clear plastic baggies of methamphetamine ready for distribution, syringes and multiple items indicating dealing in Methamphetamine.
The five individuals arrested were Kevin Perkins, Adriana Halstead, Tiphani Bowen-Henssel, Mark Hensel and Shai Valarie Hutchings. Perkins was booked on Dealing Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Syringe, Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Dumping Controlled Substance Waste and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is being held on $100,005 bond.
The other four arrested were booked on Unlawful Possession of a Syringe, Maintaining or Visting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.
Category: