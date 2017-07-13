Fitness Open House hits Knox

The ladies at the massage therapy studio, and the staff at MBS Fitness in Knox, held an open house to introduce not only the gym but the massage studio and the new healthy smoothie bar to the public. The house was packed with vendors and people looking to get a workout that night.

Vendors offered everything from Scentsy products and cookware, to jewelry (pearls pulled straight from the shell) and (of course) health food products. The gym was buzzing with activity and watching over it all was owner David Weinberg.

“It is really nice to see all these people out here. All of these vendors have a lot of wonderful products to offer and people are all taking advantage of visiting the different booths. We'd hoped that it would be a success, but this has turned out even better than we expected. It's nice to see the community embracing the gym and all it has to offer” Weinberg said.

The gym, along with the shake bar and massage studio, are just a few of the many businesses that are starting to call Starke County home.