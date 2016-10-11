Fire razes field

A fire in a corn field off of 14th Road near Hickory Road in Marshall County brought multiple fire departments to the scene to control the spreading flames.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, area fire departments received a call concerning smoke and a spreading fire in a field off 14th road in Marshall County. Fire crews from both the Plymouth Fire Department and the Argos Fire Department set to work spraying the edges of the spreading fire, hoping to contain the fire's damage area. A large section of the field was burned by the time responders contained the fire, but no homes or structures were reported damaged at the time of this post.

