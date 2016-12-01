Fire destroys house on Birch Road

Equipment and manpower from eight additional departments were observed helping the Tippecanoe Fire Department at the scene of a house fire in the 20,000 block of Birch Rd Thursday. According to several firefighters at the scene no one was home at the time of the fire. While most of the damage seemed to be contained to the rear of the structure, a large part of the roof was missing and firefighters were working throughout the home to extinguish the fire. Additional photos and information will be in the Friday December 2 Pilot News.