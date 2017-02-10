Fire destroys barn in Walkerton
By:
David M. Palmer
Friday, February 10, 2017
Plymouth, IN
WALKERTON—A barn fire on the corner of 4b Road and Tamarack Road in Walkerton left a family's barn in ashes on Friday.
Homeowner Terry Miller said he was at work on Friday morning when he received a phone call from his wife, telling him the family's barn was on fire behind their home.
Miller said he believes it was an electrical problem that started the blaze, which destroyed the barn and all of the possessions inside of it, including heavy machinery and a car.
Fire units responded and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.
