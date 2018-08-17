A Festivus For The Rest Of Us

The Pride of Bremen Foundation (POBF) is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Bremen Kiwanis Club to present the upcoming Brew Festivus on Saturday, Sept. 22. The 2018 Bremen Brew Festivus presents a variety of wine, beer, and cider samples from breweries and wineries around the area.

"It's lederhosen time," said Brian Teall, POBF co-chair. "We are changing it up from the past two years. You will have to dust off your lederhosen and come check it out."

Some of the changes that Teall was referring to include the partnership with another local organization and the event proceeds benefactor. The third annual Brew Festivus will benefit the Bremen Boys & Girls Club (BBGC) and POBF (for operation cost and charitable contribution efforts).

"We are excited to put a more localized emphasis on this year's Brew Festivus by changing the event's focus to benefit the Bremen Boys & Girls Club," said Justin Huxhold, POBF co-chair. "In keeping with the theme of localization, we will be featuring local food vendors that will be donating free samples to Brew Festivus patrons who attend the event."

Live music, the return of last year's beer stein-holding contest, a 50/50 style raffle, and much more await event ticket-holders.

Tickets are $35, pre-sale, and $45 the day of the event. Tickets are not promised the day of the event; purchasing in advance is strongly suggested. Designated driver tickets are $10, and allow the ticket-holder entry into the event, and unlimited Coca Cola products.

A $5 donation affords the donor to an opportunity to win two general admission event tickets in a raffle drawing.

Tickets are on sale now.

Read more about this in this week's edition of The Bremen Enquirer.