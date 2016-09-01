Felkes bid farewell to family-owned flower shop

PLYMOUTH—After more than a century and a half in business, Felke Florist will be changing hands in the near future, as owner Chris Felke plans to move on to the next step in his life and auction off the business on October 25.

Felke said it is with a heavy heart that he came to the decision to sell his family’s business, which was founded by his great-great grandmother in Chicago all the way back before the turn of the century,according to Felke who sat down with The Pilot News on Tuesday. Story in today’s Pilot News