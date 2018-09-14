FBI recognizes MCSD deputy’s help in case

Marshall County sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Wozniak and his canine partner Irok, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois. A Thursday press conference served as Irok’s introduction to the public.
PLYMOUTH

The Marshall County sheriff’s canine handler introduced the newest addition to the department Thursday – and the officer himself was recognized for the help he provided to a federal law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Matt Hassel presented Deputy Andrew Wozniak with a certificate of gratitude from FBI Director Christopher Wray during a brief press conference at the sheriff’s department.

