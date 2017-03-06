Farmer's Breakfast a success

A smokey start and a cold morning greeted the over 65 attendees of the 1st annual Farmer's Breakfast sponsored by the Starke County Farm Bureau. The breakfast, held at the farm of former Farm Bureau board member Larry Jernas, was an opportunity for local farmers, and Farm Bureau members, to listen to talks by the Purdue Extension Office, Kankakee River Basin Commission, Farm Bureau representatives, and others.

On hand to help serve up the menu of pancakes, country farm sausage, milk, coffee, water, and orange juice were members of the Oregon Davis High School and North Judson-San Pierre High School FFA programs. The menu, and the event, were a great start to what will become an annual (if not more) tradition.

“For the first time having this event, and us hosting it, we've got a really good turnout” said Larry Jernas as he flipped a pancake on the massive griddle, “this is something good for the farmers, and the community, to come together. Not to mention that the farmers that attend her today are going to get their continuing education points because of Farm Bureau.”

The continuing education points he refers to are points that the farmers have to accumulate so that they can retain their licensure for various farm activities. They are also referred to as “pesticide points”. The training the attendees received at the breakfast encompassed best use practices, safety procedures, environmental concerns, and updating the farmers on the latest information regarding the chemicals they use. By taking part in this training the farmers will be able to purchase restricted, or controlled, chemicals. It wasn't just the points and breakfast that brought the farmers and community members out on the cold Saturday morning.

With State Representative Jim Pressel in attendance the guests were interested in topics like the proposed gas tax and the Confined Feeding Bill HB1494, which Indiana Farm Bureau supports.

“1494, that is Wilkins bill. It really doesn't change anything with what's going on with the CAFO's..."

