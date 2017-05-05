Escaped Westville inmate identified

An inmate has escaped from Westville Correctional Facility in Westville.

Orville Morris — Department of Corrections #204172 — was accounted for at 10 a.m., but the subsequent facility count at 3:15 p.m. did not clear. Morris, born Aug. 15, 1981, is a white male, approximately 5’9” and 210 pounds from Marengo, Ind.

Morris has been incarcerated since July 19, 2014 and had a projected release date of Jan. 30 2019. He finished serving a 450-day sentence for a class D Felony for Theft/Receiving Stolen Property out of Washington County Circuit Court on Feb. 28, 2015.

Washington County is in south central Indiana, not far from Louisville.