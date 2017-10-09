Emily Checkering named Triton's Distinguished Young Woman

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Triton's reigning Distinguished Young Woman, Lexie Albright, announced Emily Chickering as the winner of the 2018 title. Tim & Melinda Lemler, representing the Breanna Lemler Memorial Scholarship Fund, presented Emily with a $1,000 scholarship, the DYW medallion, a bouquet of roses, and a plaque commemorating the 54th winner of Triton's Distinguished Young Women program. Emily will join other senior girls from across the state the week of Feb. 11, 2018 to vie for the title of Indiana’s 2018 Distinguished Young Woman.

Finalist & Preliminary Award Winners

First Runner-Up: Emma Ross

Second Runner-Up: Montana Golden

Third Runner-Up: Nicole Sechrist

Scholastic Achievement: Nicole Sechrist

Talent: Montana Golden

Self-Expression: Emily Chickering

Fitness: Emma Ross

Interview: Emily Chickering

Spirit of DYW: Jingle Grigsby

Directors Choice: Sara Stevens

Artistic Ad: Nicole Sechrist

Ticket Sales: Emma Ross

Triton's Junior Mister: Max Slusser