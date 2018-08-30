Emerald Alliance Marching Band to perform during Purdue halftime

Performing in front of nearly 30,000 Purdue Boilermaker football fans, the Bremen High School Emerald Alliance Marching Band and the Cadet Guard will take the field with approximately 1,000 other band members from around 30 northern Indiana high schools to perform a halftime show during the Saturday, Sept. 8, home game against Eastern Michigan.

The Emerald Alliance Marching Band, along with other high school bands, will perform together with Purdue’s own All-American Marching Band to present three songs to spectators during the mid-game break.

