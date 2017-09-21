Elsea gets 12 years for battering toddler
Shawn McGrath
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Plymouth, IN
By Shawn McGrath
Staff Writer
PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to battering a toddler in November.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced 25-year-old Jame Elsea to 12 years in prison after Elsea pleaded guilty last month to aggravated battery.
The charge is a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years behind bars, with the advisory sentence being nine years.
In an agreement with prosecutors, charges of attempted murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury were dismissed.
