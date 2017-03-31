Elkay Announces $3.9 Million Expansion in Culver

Following the approval of a ten-year tax abatement at the March 28 Culver Town Council meeting, Elkay Wood products has announced its second major expansion in three years. Elkay will be investing $3.9 million for the purchase and installation of new machinery and equipment. This will allow the facility to upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations.

The tax abatement process was set in motion at the March 14 meeting of the council, when members of the council voted to designate the Elkay facility as an economic revitalization area.

More information will be available in the April 6 issue of the Culver Citizen.