Eclipse provides unique opportunity for students to take part in scientific observation

Today's solar eclipse offers a unique opportunity for learning and several of the teachers at Plymouth Community Schools are taking advantage of the occasion. Students from most of the buildings in grades 1-12 will have an opportunity to observe the eclipse.

Many of the students will be watching the NASA live feed during the event.

Several of the classes will also be using special solar glasses to view the eclipse outside. Most of the activities scheduled for grades 1-4 have been structured around learning what a solar eclipse is and then observing and experiencing the event.

At the intermediate level the activities have already started in the classroom with several days of learning and lab work. Students will then use solar glasses to observe the eclipse and will wind up with work and discussion on Tuesday.

Instructors Lori McClellan and Brittany Hull have scheduled multiple activities for students at the high school level. McClellan will have 90 plus students observing, illustrating and documenting what they observe. Items such as temperature and weather will be recorded along with any other changes. This work will be available at 2017SolarEclipsePCSC.weebly.com.

Hull is a teacher in the Weidner School of Inquiry. Her students will be outside all day working on gathering observations for a variety of citizen science projects. Some of the data they will be gathering include temperatures, cloud formations, animal behavior and plant behavior. These findings will be submitted to be used in scientific research.

All teachers involved in observing the eclipse will stress the importance of not observing the eclipse with the naked eye. Strict safety procedures have been put in place for students to use special solar glasses.