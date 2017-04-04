Dunlap chosen for North/ South Indiana All-Star Classic

Argos senior Courtney Dunlap was selected by Hoosier Basketball Magazine to represent the North at its annual North/ South Indiana All-Star Classic Monday.

Below are the complete boys and girls teams for the classic.

GIRLS TEAMS

NORTH

Madison Dalton Logansport 5’9” guard

Courtney Dunlap Argos 5’9” wing

Dana Evans Gary West 5’6” guard

Dayton Groninger Warsaw 6’0” forward

DeShawna Harper Heritage Christian 5’4” guard

Nicole Konieczny SB St. Joseph 5’7” guard

Karissa McLauglin Homestead 5’8” guard

Audrey Minix North White 5’10” forward

Madisen Parker Homestead 5’8” guard

Anne Secrest Tippecanoe Valley 6’0” forward

Daly Sullivan SB St. Joseph 5’9” guard

Ajanae Thomas North Central 5’10” forward

Coach: Meranda Cooper (Logansport)

SOUTH

Chyna Anthony New Albany 6’1” forward

Paige Barrett Scottsburg 5’10” forward

Kayla Casteel Plainfield 5’9” guard

Abby Downard Indianapolis Ritter 5’6” guard

Katie Helgason Greenfield-Central 5’7” guard

Maliah Howard-Bass Columbus North 5’9” guard

Bre Lloyd Hamilton Southeastern 5’9” guard

Rachel McLimore Zionsville 5’10” wing

Destiny Perkins Lawrence North 5’6” guard

Paige Saylor Roncalli 5’5” guard

Brittany Welch Sheridan 5’1” forward

Madison Wise Greenfield-Central 6’1” forward

* Selected but injured: Riley Blackwell Plainfield

Coach: Tammy Geron (New Albany)

BOYS TEAMS

NORTH

Jalen Adaway Logansport 6’4” forward

Justin Crabb Twin Lakes 6’0” guard

Haden Deaton McCutcheon 6’4” forward

Wyatt Hughes Maconaquah 6’9” forward

Matt Jennings Logansport 6’0” guard

Tim Leavell Marion 6’1” guard

Emmanuel Little North Central 6’6” center

Vincent Miranda NorthWood 6’0” guard

Mateo Rivera North Central 6’1” guard

Mack Smith Warren Central 6’2” guard

Sasha Stefanovic Crown Point 6’4” wing

Kris Wilkes North Central 6’8” forward

* Selected but injured: Evan Ohman (Lewis Cass)

Coach: Patt Skaggs (Logansport)

SOUTH

Mark Albers Pendleton Heights 6’4” forward

Sterling Brown Carmel 6’0” guard

Michael Ertel Mt. Vernon 6’2” guard

Zach Gunn Hamilton Southeastern 6’7” forward

David Hanyard Lafayette Jeff 5’10” guard

Issac Hibbard New Albany 6’0” guard

Ra Kpedi Lawrence North 6’9” center

Trevor Lakes Lebanon 6’8” forward

Jaylen Minnett Terre Haute South 6’1” guard

Nike Sibande Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 6’3” wing

Grant Smith Connersville 6’6” forward

Tyler Smith Northeastern 6’0” guard

* Selected but injured: Cooper Neese (Cloverdale)

Coach: Brian Satterfield (Hamilton Southeastern)