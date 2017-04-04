Dunlap chosen for North/ South Indiana All-Star Classic
Argos senior Courtney Dunlap was selected by Hoosier Basketball Magazine to represent the North at its annual North/ South Indiana All-Star Classic Monday.
Below are the complete boys and girls teams for the classic.
GIRLS TEAMS
NORTH
Madison Dalton Logansport 5’9” guard
Courtney Dunlap Argos 5’9” wing
Dana Evans Gary West 5’6” guard
Dayton Groninger Warsaw 6’0” forward
DeShawna Harper Heritage Christian 5’4” guard
Nicole Konieczny SB St. Joseph 5’7” guard
Karissa McLauglin Homestead 5’8” guard
Audrey Minix North White 5’10” forward
Madisen Parker Homestead 5’8” guard
Anne Secrest Tippecanoe Valley 6’0” forward
Daly Sullivan SB St. Joseph 5’9” guard
Ajanae Thomas North Central 5’10” forward
Coach: Meranda Cooper (Logansport)
SOUTH
Chyna Anthony New Albany 6’1” forward
Paige Barrett Scottsburg 5’10” forward
Kayla Casteel Plainfield 5’9” guard
Abby Downard Indianapolis Ritter 5’6” guard
Katie Helgason Greenfield-Central 5’7” guard
Maliah Howard-Bass Columbus North 5’9” guard
Bre Lloyd Hamilton Southeastern 5’9” guard
Rachel McLimore Zionsville 5’10” wing
Destiny Perkins Lawrence North 5’6” guard
Paige Saylor Roncalli 5’5” guard
Brittany Welch Sheridan 5’1” forward
Madison Wise Greenfield-Central 6’1” forward
* Selected but injured: Riley Blackwell Plainfield
Coach: Tammy Geron (New Albany)
BOYS TEAMS
NORTH
Jalen Adaway Logansport 6’4” forward
Justin Crabb Twin Lakes 6’0” guard
Haden Deaton McCutcheon 6’4” forward
Wyatt Hughes Maconaquah 6’9” forward
Matt Jennings Logansport 6’0” guard
Tim Leavell Marion 6’1” guard
Emmanuel Little North Central 6’6” center
Vincent Miranda NorthWood 6’0” guard
Mateo Rivera North Central 6’1” guard
Mack Smith Warren Central 6’2” guard
Sasha Stefanovic Crown Point 6’4” wing
Kris Wilkes North Central 6’8” forward
* Selected but injured: Evan Ohman (Lewis Cass)
Coach: Patt Skaggs (Logansport)
SOUTH
Mark Albers Pendleton Heights 6’4” forward
Sterling Brown Carmel 6’0” guard
Michael Ertel Mt. Vernon 6’2” guard
Zach Gunn Hamilton Southeastern 6’7” forward
David Hanyard Lafayette Jeff 5’10” guard
Issac Hibbard New Albany 6’0” guard
Ra Kpedi Lawrence North 6’9” center
Trevor Lakes Lebanon 6’8” forward
Jaylen Minnett Terre Haute South 6’1” guard
Nike Sibande Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 6’3” wing
Grant Smith Connersville 6’6” forward
Tyler Smith Northeastern 6’0” guard
* Selected but injured: Cooper Neese (Cloverdale)
Coach: Brian Satterfield (Hamilton Southeastern)
