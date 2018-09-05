Downtown'r Says Thank You With Free Lunch Buffet

To show gratitude towards her customers, Anna Salazar and her Downtown'r Diner and Grill staff, invited the community to a Customer Appreciation Day Buffet, on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Guests were welcome to dine from the buffet, free of charge, which included burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, homemade soup, roasted seasoned potatoes, a vegetable melody, desserts, and more.

Salazar, Downtown'r owner, wanted to thank her customers, but also wanted to entice those who have frequented her corner restaurant, yet.

"It's the middle of the year and I wanted to say thank you," said Salazar. "We have gone through some changes, have a new crew, but I still have loyal customers, and I have seen a lot of new faces coming in, too. Which is great, and I'm thankful for. I wanted everyone to get a taste of what we are doing here at the Downtown'r, and hopefully it will help to spread the word, and people will continue to come back."

During the first part of the summer, on Fridays, the Downtown'r would feature its hot dog cart outside its front door, offering diners a quick bite during lunch downtown. As summer is fading away, the cart has since been retired from the corner of Plymouth and Center Streets.

Salazar can still be found at the Bremen Farmer's Market each Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m., with the Downtown'r Hot Dog Cart.

Changes to the Downtown'r staff include the hire of two new cooks. Still searching for additional staff, Salazar is in need of a prep cook and cook, and a waitress. Inquiries may be made in person, or by phone.

Other changes include the phasing-out of summer items on the restaurant's menu, and the return of things like chili, homemade soups, and the addition of grilled or breaded pork tenderloin.

Open early for breakfast Monday through Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. (closing at 1 p.m.), the Downtown'r offers an array of omelets, its 'famous' biscuits and gravy, and its well-favored breakfast burritos.

After Labor Day, Sept. 3, the Downtown'r will return to being operational from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays.

Deliveries to local businesses and factories continue to be available, with carry-out orders also offered by calling the Downtown'r ahead. Inquiries can be made by calling 574-546-5458.

Salazar stated that she looks forward to the next Customer Appreciation Day Buffet, sometime in December, close to the holidays. For more information, check out the Downtown'r on Facebook, and keep an eye on the Enquirer's Calendar Events section.

