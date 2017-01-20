Donnelly Statement on Inauguration of President Donald Trump
Friday, January 20, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly released the following statement after attending President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s Inauguration today at the U.S. Capitol.
Donnelly said, “I congratulate President Trump and look forward to working with him to keep our country safe, strengthen our economy for Hoosier families, and protect jobs here at home—issues I've been focused on for years.”
