Donnelly Calls for Bipartisan Senate Select Committee to Investigate Russian Hacking

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly today called on the Senate to establish a Senate select committee to undertake a thorough, bipartisan investigation into Russia’s hacking and interference in U.S. elections.

Donnelly said, “Foreign interference in American elections is unacceptable and should have serious consequences. As a first step, we should establish a bipartisan Senate select committee to investigate Russia’s actions and determine how to prevent similar attacks in the future against the U.S. electoral system. Until that happens, I will work with Senator McCain, Senator Reed, and my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee to get the American people the answers they deserve.”