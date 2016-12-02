Dodson found guilty

After three and a half days of hearing testimony, jurors in the Lane Dodson trial delivered a guilty verdict on four out of the five charges. They started deliberation at 11:30 a.m. today and at 1 p.m. the court was notified that a verdict had been reached.

Dodson has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shootout on December 29, 2014 in the former Kmart parking lot. Dodson had been pulled over following allegations of domestic violence against his then-wife Heather Dodson.

Dodson is also charged counts domestic battery and intimidation against Heather Dodson and Domestic Battery against Justin Pointon.

Dodson was found not guilty on a count of Battery with Moderate Bodily Injury at a level 6 felony. This charge was brought after an altercation between Pointon and Dodson.

The maximum sentence for the Attempted Murder charge is 65 years. The Intimidation charge that was entered as a felony, carries a 6 year maximum. Both of the Domestic Battery charges were brought as an A Misdemeanors and carry a maximum of 1 year each.

Sentencing date was set by Superior Court Judge Robert Bowen for January 25, 2017.