Documents: LaPaz man 'went nuts,' threatened to stab clown-clad Plymouth teen

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a pair of men — one from Plymouth and the other from LaPaz — after one of them “went nuts” and allegedly threatened to stab a man dressed as a clown on Halloween.

Prosecutors charged Justin T. Haining, 27, of LaPaz, with felony intimidation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

The most serious charge against Haining, intimidation, is a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years if convicted.

Duane N. Longacre, 32, of Plymouth, was charged with a misdemeanor count of public intoxication.