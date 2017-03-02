Despite recent closing, job market in Plymouth still promising

PLYMOUTH—Despite a rash of businesses closing in the Plymouth area in recent weeks, job-placement companies say the number of positions available in the area have stayed relatively consistent.

Driving through Plymouth, there is no shortage of “help wanted” signs and placards set up in front lawns or on the doors of businesses looking to hire. And though what seems like a mass exodus of businesses from the Plymouth area has come to a head in recent days and weeks, Denise Banks, regional manager of Pro Resources Staffing Services, Inc., said the job market has been fairly consistent in regards to the number of employers utilizing the aid of her company to fill vacant or newly-created positions in and around Plymouth.

“We have about 30 openings on a regular basis,” Banks said of Pro Resources pool of available jobs on Wednesday. I guess it’s hard for me to speak to Plymouth as a whole, but that’s what we usually have.”

